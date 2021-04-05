Landslides, floods kill 21 in East Timor - official

DILI (Reuters) - Twenty one people have died in East Timor from the impacts of a tropical cyclone that hit the tiny Southeast Asian nation and surrounding islands in neighbouring Indonesia, an official said on Monday.

“According to preliminary data, ... the total loss of life is 21 people,” Main Director of Civil Protection, Ismael da Costa Babo, told reporters. He said more than 1,500 people have been evacuated to shelters in the capital Dili. The casualties were due to landslides, flash floods and a falling tree.