Death toll from Indonesia tsunami climbs to 43, hundreds injured: disaster agency

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s disaster agency said 43 people were dead and another 584 injured after a tsunami struck coastal areas around the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java on Saturday night.
“We’re recapping reports of impacts from the tsunami that struck in the Sunda Strait, particularly Serang, Pandeglang and South Lampung,” Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Metro TV on Sunday morning, referring to the tidal wave linked to an earlier eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano.
Hundreds of homes were damaged in the incident, and two people were missing, Nugroho said.
