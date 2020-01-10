New U.S development financing group says eyeing big investments in Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Newly established development financier the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is eyeing multi-billion dollar investments in Indonesia in the next two months, Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler said on Friday.

Boehler and Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, told reporters they had discussed possible deals by the DFC in the energy and infrastructure sectors, such as roads.

Boehler did not elaborate on the agency’s plans for Indonesia but said the agency would shortlist certain projects over the next couple of months where the investment would “lead into tens of billions”.

The DFC, which launched last month with a budget of $60 billion, is seen by analysts as an attempt by the U.S government’s to provide an alternative to Beijing’s sweeping Belt and Road initiative (BRI).