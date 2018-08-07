U.S. seeks $350 million annual sanctions in Indonesia trade dispute

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has asked the World Trade Organization to let it impose sanctions on Indonesia after winning a trade dispute that it said cost U.S. business up to $350 million in 2017, a U.S. filing published by the WTO showed on Monday.

The United States and New Zealand both won WTO rulings last year against Indonesian import restrictions on food, plants and animal products, including apples, grapes, potatoes, onions, flowers, juice, dried fruit, cattle, chicken and beef.

Indonesia also lost an appeal.

The latest U.S. filing said Indonesia had not complied with the ruling, so Washington was seeking annual sanctions to compensate for the damage done to U.S. interests.

“Based on a preliminary analysis of available data for certain products, this level is provisionally estimated at up to approximately $350 million for 2017,” it said.

“The United States will update this figure annually, as Indonesia’s economy continues to expand.

Indonesia is still studying the U.S. move to seek sanctions, said Oke Nurwan, trade ministry’s director general of foreign trade, adding that authorities believe Jakarta had complied with the WTO panel decision. He said rules on Indonesian food imports had already been revised.

The process of seeking compensation often take years, and Indonesia is likely to contest the size of any potential sanctions.

There was no immediate sign of a similar sanctions request from New Zealand, which said last year Indonesia’s restrictions were estimated to have cost New Zealand beef sector up to NZ$1 billion. ($673 million)

Indonesia has been lobbying senior U.S. officials to keep the Southeast Asian nation on a list of countries that receive special trade terms under the Generalized System of Preferences, a facility that gives reduced tariffs to about $2 billion of Indonesian exports.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office in April said it was reviewing Indonesia’s eligibility for GSP in light of Jakarta’s imposition of a wide array of trade and investment barriers that create serious negative effects on U.S. commerce.

Indonesia’s trade minister Enggartiasto Lukita in July said he will advise Washington that Indonesia will remove trade barriers for U.S. apples following a WTO ruling as part of lobbying for GSP.

Indonesia scrapped a quota system for beef imports in 2016.