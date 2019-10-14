Vale Indonesia's nine-month nickel matte output down 7% year/year

JAKARTA (Reuters) - PT Vale Indonesia produced 50,531 tonnes of nickel matte between January and September, down 7% from the same period last year, the Indonesian mining company said in a statement on Monday.

Third-quarter output was up nearly 12% output from the second quarter, it said.

“Production in the third quarter was higher than production in second quarter as major maintenance activities have been completed,” CEO Nico Kanter said, adding the company was optimistic it could reach its full-year production target of around 71,000 tonnes of nickel matte.

Earlier this year Vale Indonesia lowered its 2019 output target to 70,000-72,000 tonnes from 74,000 tonnes.