Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to volcanic ash

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s transportation ministry said on Tuesday it will extend the closure of Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport for a further 24 hours because of ash from the eruption of the island’s Mount Agung volcano.

Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A report from local aviation navigation authorities showed that “aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash” the ministry said in a statement.

The closure is due to end 7 am local time on November 29. A separate notice showed Lombok airport had been reopened, after an earlier closure overnight due to the eruption.