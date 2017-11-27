Indonesia warns cold lava flows to increase from Bali's Mt Agung

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Cold lava flows, also known as lahar, are expected to increase amid an eruption of Mount Agung on Indonesia’s tourist resort island of Bali, a disaster agency said on Monday, after sounding its highest-level warning over the volanco’s activity.

A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

“Watch out for lahar floods (cold lava) around Mt Agung,” agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on social network Twitter.

“Lahar floods have already occurred in several places on the slopes,” he added, referring to expectations of increased rain in the current wet season. He urged people to avoid nearby river areas.