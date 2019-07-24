Rolls-Royce ends talks with Indra on ITP Aero stake with no deal

(Reuters) - Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Wednesday that its discussions with Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC), which had expressed interest in acquiring a majority stake in the British group’s Spanish business ITP Aero, have ended without agreement.

Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 XWB, had said last month that Indra expressed an interest in taking a majority stake in ITP Aero.

Spanish website La Informacion, which first reported the news, had said the deal would value ITP at 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), against Indra’s then market cap of 1.7 billion euros.

“ITP Aero will remain a separately reported business segment and a core part of Rolls-Royce,” the company said on Wednesday.

It gave no further details.

Rolls-Royce bought 53.1% of the Spain-based aircraft engine and components maker ITP it did not already own from privately owned SENER Grupo de Ingeniería SA in 2017 for 720 million euros ($811.01 million).

The business posted underlying revenue of 779 million pounds in 2018, making up just over 5% of Rolls-Royce’s total sales.