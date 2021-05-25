Cooley lands Wilson Sonsini partner who advised on LinkedIn sale

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Cooley LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Cooley has hired a veteran transactions lawyer who was on the team that advised LinkedIn on its $26 billion sale to Microsoft, bringing her over from Silicon Valley rival Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Tracy Rubin joins Cooley as a technology transactions partner based in Palo Alto, California, the law firm said in a statement on Tuesday. She cited Cooley’s “culture of collaboration and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion” as reasons for the move.

“I have long believed that, in a constantly evolving industry with complex and multifaceted demands, law firms can provide the best client service by fostering a positive firm culture that attracts and retains top talent that can develop deep transactional experience and industry insight,” she said in a statement.

She did not immediately respond to request for additional comment. A representative for Wilson Sonsini did not respond to a request for comment on Rubin’s departure.

Wilson Sonsini elected Rubin to partner in 2018. Her practice at the firm focused on intellectual property transactions, including patent portfolio acquisitions, and tech sector mergers and acquisitions. She was on the Wilson Sonsini team that guided LinkedIn in its 2016 sale to Microsoft, according to Cooley’s statement.

Law firms have bulked up their transactions teams this year, as dealmaking hits record highs.

Cooley has more than 50 lawyers in its technology transactions team already, according to its website. The Palo Alto-based firm has 1,200 lawyers in total across 17 offices.