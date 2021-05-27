Greenspoon Marder eyes rebound with more NY hires, growth plans

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - After two years of declining headcount and a drop in revenue last year, Florida-based Greenspoon Marder has its “foot back onto the gas pedal” and has resumed expansion mode, according to founding partner Gerry Greenspoon, the firm’s co-managing director.

The firm, which turned 40 in February, has added seven new partners and promoted six attorneys to partner since the beginning of the year. In New York, it’s welcomed at least 10 lawyers in the last two months. James McGuire, a former White & Case partner who launched Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton’s New York office, joined as New York managing partner in February along with four other partners.

This week Greenspoon added two more lawyers in New York, bringing on Carol Sigmond as a partner and Joshua Deal as an associate in the firm’s construction, real estate and litigation practice from Porzio, Bromberg & Newman.

“With COVID hopefully receding and us being able to get where we’ve gotten in the last month or two, I’m hoping we can continue to build out this office and the firm can continue to grow nationwide,” McGuire said. “We have some good momentum going. We have some extraordinary candidates that we’re courting or talking to us, both here in New York and all over the place.”

Greenspoon grew steadily over most of the last decade, opening offices in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, San Diego and New York since 2016 and hitting a revenue high of over $163 million in 2018, according to American Lawyer data.

But head count dropped to under 200 lawyers last year for the first time since 2016, and revenue dipped to about $140 million, eroding the firm’s position on the Am Law 200.

Now headcount is back up to 204 lawyers, according to the firm’s website. And Greenspoon said while the firm was forced to tighten its belt during the COVID-19 crisis, its long-term national growth strategy was largely unaffected by the pandemic.

Noting the firm’s high-profile cannabis practice, he said the firm is looking at Illinois and Michigan and then aims to expand the practice to New York, which legalized recreational marijuana in March.

“We’re actively talking to practitioners who have experience in the cannabis industry to help us lead in that direction,” Greenspoon said.