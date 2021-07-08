Uber deputy GC is latest swept into fintech hiring spree

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - Keir Gumbs, who left Covington & Burling three years ago to join Uber Technologies ahead of its 2019 initial public offering, is on the move again. This time he’s leaving his post as Uber’s deputy general counsel to take the top legal role at Broadridge Financial Solutions, one of a slew of recent in-house lawyer hires in the fintech field.

Washington D.C.-based Gumbs will be chief legal officer at Broadridge, which was ADP’s brokerage services unit before spinning off in 2007. The company, which provides technological infrastructure to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies, acquired electronic trading platform Itiviti in May. Last month it hired former Bloomberg global CEO of trading solutions Ray Tierney to lead the unit.

Gumbs is taking over as Broadridge CLO from Adam Amsterdam, who spent 30 years leading the company’s legal department. Amsterdam will stay on in a senior advisory role.

Broadridge president Tim Gokey praised Gumbs’ experience in a statement, citing his “accomplishments and expertise in corporate governance.”

Gumbs, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer who spent 13 years as a partner in Covington’s corporate department, joined Uber in 2018 as associate general counsel and was appointed deputy GC in March. In addition to working on the ride-sharing giant’s April 2019 IPO, he oversaw Uber’s corporate governance, securities, ESG, marketing, payments, M&A, and real estate teams under Tony West, the company’s chief legal officer.

He’s got plenty of company in making the move into an in-house fintech legal role.

Last month another SEC alum, Christian Sabella, joined Coinbase, the first major cryptocurrency company to go public with an $85 billion opening day valuation on Nasdaq in April. Sabella, who was acting director of the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets, leads the cryptocurrency exchange’s capital markets legal work.

Other fintech companies that have made in-house hires in the last year include trading startup Robinhood Markets Inc, cryptocurrency investor Paradigm, credit-card startup Brex Inc, blockchain company Bison Trails, cryptocurrency assets manager BlockFi and software startup Plaid Inc