Haynes and Boone adds DLA Piper healthcare partner in Texas practice push

(Reuters) - Haynes and Boone said Monday that it has added a corporate partner from DLA Piper who represents healthcare, life sciences and technology clients, as the firm moves to expand its healthcare practice.

Randy Peak, who handles healthcare regulatory compliance and transactional matters, joins Haynes and Boone in Dallas. He praised its focus on “the next generation of healthcare and technology practices,” citing the firm’s precision medicine and digital health team.

That practice group advises tech startups, health insurers, investors and more as they navigate “trends in evolving markets, cutting-edge advances in technology, and legal and regulatory changes,” the firm said in a release.

“Randy has this unique skill set that has not only supply chain management but also revenue cycle management. Both of those things are critical to building out a healthcare team,” said Bill Morrison, Haynes & Boone’s healthcare and life sciences practice group co-chair.

He also cited Peak’s past experience in-house. Peak was general counsel for health-tech company Vizient for 10 years, before taking on the same position with the Ochsner Health System for about two years. He then went to Perkins Coie as senior counsel before landing at DLA Piper in April 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dallas is “where we see a lot of opportunities both in investment in healthcare, and the acquisition of talent,” according to Morrison. He said the firm is also looking to further build its healthcare practice in Houston and Austin, as well as in Denver, Colorado, and parts of California.

Separately on Monday, Bracewell announced that it had poached a Thompson & Knight healthcare group, including three partners, two counsels and two associates, for its Dallas and Houston offices.

Bracewell’s managing partner, Gregory Bopp called the team a “preeminent group in the healthcare space.”

Wilson Jones, Patrick Bredehoft, and Andrew Cookingham are joining as partners in Dallas. Kim McCrea will join in Dallas as counsel, along with associates Brett Rector and Anna Wortham. Susan Murphy will join as counsel in Houston.