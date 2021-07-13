Quinn Emanuel turns to Kasowitz in bias fight with IT exec

(Reuters) - UPDATED Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan fired back this week against a lawsuit alleging it discriminated against a former regional IT director at the firm, bringing on the head of Kasowitz Benson Torres’ employment practice to move for dismissal in Manhattan federal court.

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

In a 32-page brief filed Monday, Kasowitz’s Mark Lerner argued that plaintiff Nicholas Mondelo was fired from Quinn Emanuel in May 2019 after he oversaw a poorly executed software update.

Mondelo’s claims of racial discrimination, retaliation and hostile work environment are insufficiently plead and time-barred, Quinn Emanuel asserts.

The firm also said Mondelo, who is Hispanic-American, alleged only one example of bias by David Eskanos, Quinn Emanuel’s then-chief information officer, involving a racial slur.

“Even if the comment was made, which is denied, it was made outside any applicable statute of limitations period, and cannot justify an inquest into every work grievance plaintiff held over his ensuing four years of employment,” the firm argued.

For its defense, Quinn Emanuel has tapped Lerner, who heads the firm’s employment practices and litigation group, and Kasowitz partner Joshua Fulop. Lerner previously represented a former Dentons managing director who was accused of sexual misconduct by a former co-worker in a case that settled in 2018.

Lerner and Fulop are also representing co-defendants Eskanos, who is no longer employed at the firm, and Peter Calamari, a high-ranking partner who previously led Quinn Emanuel’s New York office until 2018. Calamari is accused of doing nothing about the alleged misconduct.

“The motion speaks for itself. Mr. Mondelo’s claims are without merit,” a Quinn Emanuel spokesman said.

Mondelo is represented by Joseph & Kirschenbaum, a New York employment firm that has pursued at least two other headline-grabbing cases against Quinn Emanuel.

Lucas Buzzard, an attorney at Joseph & Kirschenbaum said Quinn Emanuel was continuing to “downplay Mr. Eskanos’s racist remark, his repeated hostile and retaliatory conduct against Mr. Mondelo, and its own culpability for allowing that conduct to continue for years rather than protect Mr. Mondelo.”

Mondelo, in the lawsuit he filed in March, alleged his mental health deteriorated amid constant “harassment, ridicule and abuse” inflicted by Eskanos. He also accused Eskanos of singling him out and sabotaging his work, setting him up as the fall guy for a failed software upgrade in New York.

The case is Mondelo v. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-cv-02512.

For Mondelo: D. Maimon Kirschenbaum and Lucas Buzzard of Joseph & Kirschenbaum LLP

For defendants: Mark Lerner and Joshua Fulop of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP