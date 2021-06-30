Virtual firm Scale taps McGuireWoods, startup alum as new leader

(Reuters) - Virtual law firm Scale LLP has tapped David Reidy, chief legal officer at financial technology startup Payactiv Inc and a former McGuireWoods practice leader, as the firm’s new managing partner.

Scale emerged out of “stealth mode” last fall after building out its attorney ranks throughout 2020. The virtual firm now has 50 lawyers, and revenue has doubled since its October debut, according to Adam Forest, founding partner of Scale.

“I think of us really as equal parts law firm and startup. And there comes a time for every startup where it’s time to hire your senior leadership team,” said Forest, who served as the firm’s managing partner until Reidy’s hire. “And for us, that time is now, given all the recent growth.”

Reidy arrives at Scale from San Jose, California-based Payactiv, an employer-sponsored earned wage access and financial wellness platform. He joined the company as chief legal officer in January 2020 from Richmond, Virginia-based McGuireWoods, where he led the fintech practice. Reidy was a founding partner of McGuireWoods’ San Francisco office in 2016, joining then from Reed Smith.

“The chance to lead this firm at a time when our whole approach to the workplace is being rewired is a once-in-a-career opportunity for me,” Reidy said of his move to Scale.

Reidy, as managing partner, will focus on clients, people and recruiting, while Forest will focus on strategic partnerships, operations, marketing and other functions, Forest said. Reidy said he is a longtime client of Scale and colleague of Forest and the firm’s other founders.

Payactiv didn’t respond to a request for comment on Reidy’s departure.

Scale promotes that the firm was founded by in-house counsel and that it leverages technology for its distributed platform. Forest was formerly head of legal at mortgage lender LendingHome Corp before joining together with two other tech attorneys several years ago to offer interim general counsel services for venture-backed startups in Silicon Valley - a business that evolved into Scale.

Similar to other virtual firms, Scale touts an economic model that allows attorneys to take home 80% of fees collected.

Law firms with alternative business models to Big Law and other traditional firms have had success in attracting lawyers over the past year and a half as the pandemic forced physical offices to close. Alternative firms have lured lawyers across the country with promises of greater flexibility and different ways of working.

Scale received over 3,500 lawyer applications in 2020, Forest said, adding that he expects this year to be “even more significant” as lawyers evaluate how and where they want to practice.

“We think we are built to provide a compelling alternative to the way people used to work,” Forest said.

Reidy also emphasized that he has long thought that there is “room for a different model.” The pandemic has shown that remote law practice is viable and that “you can provide the infrastructure and the brand and the community of a law firm, but on terms that are adaptable to each lawyers practice and each lawyers needs and lifestyle,” he said.