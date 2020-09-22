Ineos signs Dutch offshore wind power deal with Engie

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured in the headquarters of INEOS chemicals company in Rolle, Switzerland, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Petrochemicals giant Ineos has signed a 10-year deal to purchase offshore wind power from France's Engie's ENGIE.PA Norther wind farm in the Belgian North Sea from 2021, Ineos said on Tuesday.

More large companies are signing deals to secure renewable power supplies to help them reduce their carbon footprints.

Some 84 Megawatts of capacity at the wind farm will be used to power Ineos’ existing production sites in Belgium and the new ethane cracker site it is building in Antwerp.

“This... will reduce our carbon footprint in Belgium by more than one million tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of taking 100,000 cars off the road each year,” Gerd Franken, chairman of Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe said in a statement.

Ineos said it would also seek other options to expand renewable energy use at its operations.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.