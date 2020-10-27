Tank collapses at Ineos plant in Lima, Ohio, no injuries

(Reuters) - No injuries were sustained after a tank collapsed at an Ineos chemical plant in Lima, Ohio on Sunday, the fire department said on Monday.

The Shawnee Township Fire Department responded to the incident and crews were on scene for several hours, according to Platoon Chief John Norris.

The Allen County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday said on its Facebook page that an explosion occurred at the Lima refinery complex in Ohio but that there was no threat to the public.