EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British chemicals firm INEOS said on Tuesday it would buy Cristal’s North American titanium dioxide business from Tronox for 700 million dollars.

“This is a great opportunity for INEOS to enter the pigments market and become the second largest producer of titanium dioxide in the key North American market,” Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS chairman said in a statement.