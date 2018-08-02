FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Infineon signs deal with Alibaba on Internet of Things

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Infineon Technologies said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the cloud computing unit of China’s Alibaba to jointly promote uses of the Internet of Things (IoT).

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The agreement focuses on the areas of smart life and smart industry, the companies said in a joint statement, adding that it would help facilitate the digital upgrade of Chinese enterprises and cities.

Infineon brings its experience in the industrial internet to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud on its IoT operating system, called AliOS Things, and provide technical services. The two will work together on IoT security standards and collaborate on e-commerce channels.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan

