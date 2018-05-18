Infineon to build 1.6 billion euro chip plant in Austria

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany’s Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) announced on Friday it will invest 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion) to build a new 300 millimeter chip making facility in Austria to lay the ground for long-term growth.
Construction of the plant, to be located in Villach, will begin in early 2019 with investment to be spread over six years. The facility should enter production in early 2021 and will have annual sales potential of 1.8 billion euros, Infineon said.
