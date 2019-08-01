Infineon confirms thrice-reduced guidance, Cypress deal on track

FILE PHOTO: A close-up of a the Infineon microcontroller kit XMC 4700 is pictured at an exhibition during the semiconductor manufacturer Infineon's annual shareholder meeting in Munich, Germany February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday it expected to meet its thrice-lowered guidance for the business year to Sept. 30 as it reported fiscal third-quarter sales and profit that were in line with market expectations.

Munich-based Infineon, which in June agreed to buy Silicon Valley-based Cypress Semiconductor for $10 billion, confirmed the deal was on track to close either toward the end of this calendar year or in early 2020.

“Regardless of the ongoing unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, we still expect to achieve our targets for the current fiscal year,” said CEO Reinhard Ploss.

“The underlying drivers of our future markets are very much intact and continue to provide good long-term growth prospects to Infineon.”

Revenue of 2.015 billion euros was 2% up on the prior quarter, in line with analyst expectations according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Operating profit of 283 million euros was down from 305 million in the prior period, but also in line.

Infineon said it was on track to achieve its full-year goal for revenue growth of 5% or more, with a segment margin - management’s preferred measure of profitability - of 16%.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues are forecast to grow by 1%, with a segment margin of 14.5%.