Infineon confirms thrice-reduced guidance, Cypress deal on track

FILE PHOTO: A close-up of a the Infineon microcontroller kit XMC 4700 is pictured at an exhibition during the semiconductor manufacturer Infineon's annual shareholder meeting in Munich, Germany February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday it expected to meet its thrice-lowered guidance for the business year to Sept. 30 as it reported fiscal third-quarter sales and profit that were in line with market expectations.

Munich-based Infineon, which in June agreed to buy Silicon Valley-based Cypress Semiconductor for $10 billion, said the deal was on track to close either toward the end of this calendar year or in early 2020.