Infineon confirms thrice-reduced guidance, Cypress deal on track

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday it expected to meet its thrice-lowered guidance for the business year to Sept. 30 as it reported fiscal third-quarter sales and profit that were in line with market expectations.
Munich-based Infineon, which in June agreed to buy Silicon Valley-based Cypress Semiconductor for $10 billion, said the deal was on track to close either toward the end of this calendar year or in early 2020.
