FILE PHOTO: A close-up of a the Infineon microcontroller kit XMC 4700 is pictured at an exhibition during the German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon's annual shareholder meeting in Munich, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies stood by its twice-lowered revenue forecast on Tuesday, as it reported flat second-quarter sales that were in line with its most recent guidance.

The maker of power chips used in cars, server farms and smartphones still expects revenue of 8 billion euros ($8.97 billion), plus or minus 2 percent, in the year to Sept. 30. That would represent a 5 percent gain from a year earlier.