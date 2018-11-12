Infineon guides for acceleration in revenue growth in 2018/19

FILE PHOTO: Reinhard Ploss, CEO of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon arrives for the annual news conference in Neubiberg near Munich, Germany, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) said it would achieve revenue growth of 9 to 13 percent in the 2018/19 business year, with its automotive division leading the way, after announcing forecast-beating annual results.

Fourth-quarter revenues were 2.047 billion euros ($2.31 billion), up 5 percent from the prior quarter. That was above both the company’s own 3 percent forecast and mean expectations in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Fourth-quarter segment result was 400 million euros, compared with 356 million in the prior quarter and mean expectations of 382 million.

“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an outstanding fiscal year. For the first time, our current business segments have generated over 2 billion euros of revenue in one single quarter,” CEO Reinhard Ploss said.

Full-year revenue growth came in at 8 percent, beating the company’s own guidance for 6.4 to 7.4 percent, while segment margin - a measure of operating profitability at its business units - was 17.8 percent. The company had guided for a segment margin of 17.5 percent in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

The 2018/19 revenue forecast assumes an exchange rate of $1.15 to the euro.

Munich-based Infineon said it expected a sequential decline in revenues of 4 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, in the first quarter, which is typically seasonally weak. It saw a segment margin of 17.5 percent.

Infineon will propose an increase in its dividend to 27 euro cents a share, up from 25 cents a year ago.

Shares in Infineon rose 3.9 percent to the top of the DAX index in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.