Infineon in third-quarter beat as strong automotive drives growth

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Infineon Technologies reported forecast-beating third-quarter results on Wednesday and raised its outlook for the full year as strong demand in the automotive sector drove growth.

The maker of controllers used in electric vehicles and battery-powered tools also said a stronger U.S. dollar had helped its first results since announcing it would build a new plant in Austria to meet growing demand.

“The automotive business does well. Electro-mobility in particular is driving growth,” said CEO Reinhard Ploss, adding that demand was also strong for drives used in industrial machines and for products used in home appliances and tools.

Infineon’s shares were indicated 2.3 percent higher at the top of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index after the results.

Quarterly revenues came in at 1.941 billion euros ($2.27 billion), up by 6 percent from both the previous year and quarter and ahead of expectations of 1.925 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Adjusted earnings per share, at 0.24 euros, were just ahead of poll expectations of 0.23 cents.

Munich-based Infineon forecast sequential growth in revenues of 3 percent in the current quarter, putting it on course to achieve top-line growth of 6.4 to 7.4 percent in the year to Sept. 30 - assuming an average euro exchange rate of $1.20.

It also saw a segment result margin of 17.5 percent for the full year, at the mid-point of its revenue guidance.