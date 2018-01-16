UBM, Informa say in talks on possible merger after UBM's shares jump

(Reuters) - British business media group Informa (INF.L) and events organizer UBM (UBM.L) said on Tuesday they are in talks on a possible share and cash merger of the two companies.

The two FTSE 250 groups said they were in preliminary talks about details of the combination and there was no certainty that any firm offer would be made.

UBM’s shares rose over 5 percent, while Informa’s stock remained largely unchanged.

Informa will have until 5pm local time on Feb. 13 to make an offer or walk away for at least six months, in reference to UK Takeover Code rules.

In 2008, similar plans to merge the two companies to create a business-to-business media group worth 3 billion pounds ($4.13 billion) did not go ahead.

(This version of the story corrects the headline and third paragraph to clarify timing of UBM share price move)