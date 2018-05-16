FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

India's Infosys sets up blockchain-based trade finance network with seven banks

Sankalp Phartiyal, Devidutta Tripathy

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) has formed a blockchain-based trade finance network in partnership with seven private-sector banks, to raise efficiency in the banking sector and strengthen its product offerings.

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

India’s second-biggest software services exporter, whose Finacle software is used by the majority of Indian banks, is also in talks to sign up more domestic and foreign banks to the network, a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

    Sanat Rao, chief business officer at Finacle, said banks currently testing the blockchain-based trade finance network include ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS), Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS).

    “We’re in a very advanced discussions in Australia with a consortium of banks and I think you’ll see more announcements,” Rao said.

    Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha

