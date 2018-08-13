FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Infosys to build software development center in eastern India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian information technology company Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development center in the eastern state of West Bengal, with an investment of about 1 billion rupees ($14.28 million).

Employees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus in the southern Indian city of Bangalore September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

The first phase of construction bit.ly/2B4yf57 on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

