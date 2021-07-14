India's Infosys profit jumps, raises revenue view on digital boom

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Software services firm Infosys Ltd raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday and posted a jump in quarterly profit, as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the pandemic.

The company, India’s second-largest IT services firm by revenue, said it expects revenue growth of 14% to 16% for the financial year to March 2022, compared with the 12% to 14% growth predicted in April.

Infosys also maintained its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 at 22% to 24%.

Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd have benefited from a trend of global companies tapping IT outsourcers as they ramp up investments in services ranging from cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure, crypto platforms to cyber-security.

Bengaluru-based Infosys’ consolidated net profit climbed 22.7% to 51.95 billion rupees ($696.89 million) in the three months to June 30, from a year earlier, while revenue from operations climbed 17.9% to 278.96 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.5450 Indian rupees)