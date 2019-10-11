India's Infosys revises forecast on upbeat client demand

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Infosys (INFY.NS) on Friday raised the low end of its revenue forecast for the current financial year on upbeat demand from Western clients.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company now expects revenue to grow between 9% and 10% on constant currency basis in the year to March 2020, compared with its previous guidance of between 8.5% and 10%.

The company’s consolidated net profit fell 2.2 percent to 40.37 billion rupees ($568.11 million) in the second quarter ended September, while analysts on average had expected a profit of 40.16 billion rupees.

Revenue from operations rose 9.8%.

Infosys, like its rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), has gained prominence by giving Western clients low-cost solutions. It is betting big on digital services such as big data, machine learning and cloud computing.

“It’s (digital) looking really robust,” Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh told a news conference in Bengaluru.

Digital revenues comprised 38.3 percent of Infosys’ overall sales in the quarter.