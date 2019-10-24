SEC investigates India's Infosys on whistleblower complaints

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) said on Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into whistleblower claims that the Indian software services firm used ‘unethical practices’ to boost revenue and profit.

The company said India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, had also requested additional information from the company concerning the complaints.

A securities class action lawsuit has also been filed against the company in a U.S. federal court based on the complaints, the company said, adding that it intends to defend itself “vigorously”.