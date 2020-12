(Reuters) - Superannuation fund AustralianSuper said on Tuesday it had made a NZ$5.37 billion ($3.78 billion) takeover bid for New Zealand’s Infratil Ltd, in what could be the biggest deal involving an Australian or a New Zealand company this year.

