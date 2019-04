FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the logo of ING bank by the group's main office in Brussels, Belgium, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ING Groep has approached Commerzbank about a possible tie-up, a German magazine reported on Tuesday.

Manager Magazin, citing unnamed sources, said ING made the approach to the German government, which owns a stake in the German lender, and to Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Zielke. But Zielke declined to engage in formal talks, the report said.

The banks declined to comment.