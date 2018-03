AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government is exploring ways to block a proposed 50 percent pay increase for the chief executive at ING Group, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Ralph Hamers, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of ING, attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The government“really wants ING to reconsider this proposal”, Hoekstra said.

The salary increase for ING’s Ralph Hamers has become a major theme ahead of municipal elections in the Netherlands on March 21.