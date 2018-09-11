FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 11, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

ING CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million fine

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ING Group (INGA.AS) said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down in the wake of revelations the Dutch bank had failed to prevent money laundering for years and was forced to strike a 775 million euro ($900 million) settlement with Dutch prosecutors.

A man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/File photo

Koos Timmermans, who was appointed CFO in 2017, will remain in his job until a replacement is installed, the company said in statement. He held key managerial positions at the company’s Netherlands banking operations in 2010-2016, the period prosecutors examined.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.