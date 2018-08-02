FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dutch bank ING sees only limited effects from trade tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING (INGA.AS) on Thursday said rising trade tensions between the United States, Europe and China were currently having only limited effects on its activities.

“The effects of the trade war on ING’s books are very limited at this point in time,” Chief Risk Officer Steven van Rijswijk told reporters.

ING has exposure to many sectors hit by tariffs in the United States and Europe, such as car makers and the metal and steel industry, but still has room to deal with rising troubles for those customers, he said.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
