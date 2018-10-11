FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Edenred has made bid approach for Ingenico, no talks yet - source

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French payment service company Ingenico (INGC.PA) has received two separate expressions of interest from French bank Natixis and Paris-based Edenred (EDEN.PA), a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French bank Natixis is seen outside one of their offices in Paris February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Ingenico said earlier on Thursday it had been approached by several bidders and Natixis later confirmed it was one of them.

“Natixis and Edenred both sent letters expressing interest in Ingenico at the beginning of the summer”, the source told Reuters.

“Ingenico is having conversations with Natixis but hasn’t started talking to Edenred”, he said.

A second source said that he expected a bidding war for Ingenico between Natixis and Edenred, adding the latter is preparing a firm offer.

Reporting by Cyril Altermeyer in Paris and Pamela Barbaglia in London, addiitonal reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Silvia Aloisi

