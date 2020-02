FILE PHOTO - People walk in front of the Atos company's logo in Paris, France, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French IT company Atos plans to sell a 13.1% stake in Worldline through a private placement after the payments company agreed to buy French rival Ingenico.

Atos said in a statement that it would keep a 3.8% stake in Worldline after the process.

French state-backed investment bank Bpifrance has committed to purchase 4 million of Worldline’s shares in the placement, the IT company also said.