French bank Natixis could bid for payments group Ingenico

PARIS (Reuters) - French banking group Natixis (CNAT.PA) is examining a bid for payments company Ingenico (INGC.PA), which confirmed on Thursday it had received several approaches as takeover activity intensifies within the sector.

Shares in Ingenico jumped by around 10 percent while Natixis stock fell 4 percent on the news, although Ingenico shares remain down around 20 percent so far in 2018.

As well as investing in innovation as more transactions move online or via smartphone, payment companies now also need greater scale to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Ingenico, which has a stock market value of roughly 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion), said in a statement that it had received “preliminary approaches for a strategic transaction”.

It did not name which companies had approached it, but earlier in the day Natixis — the corporate banking arm of French bank BPCE — said it was examining merging its payments business with Ingenico. Natixis has a stock market value of roughly 18 billion euros.

“Natixis confirms having an interest in exploring the rationale of a possible industrial combination of Natixis payment activities with Ingenico Group and its businesses and having preliminary discussions in this respect,” said Natixis.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said a purchase of Ingenico could prove tricky for Natixis.

“In our view, there are two key challenges. First its Ingenico’s size, with a 4 billion euros market capitalization without a premium, it represents 23 percent of Natixis’ market capitalization,” they wrote in a note.

“Second, Natixis’ management over the last 10 years achieved deals with a minimum 12 percent return on investment (RoI) after three years.”

In the case of Ingenico, they added, achieving a 12 percent RoI on a potential 4 billion euros price paid would imply a net profit of 480 million euros by 2021, which is 33 percent higher than the 2021 Ingenico Factset consensus.

Natixis said it was sticking to a “strong financial discipline” regarding any deals or investments, while Ingenico said it was reviewing its options.

The payments sector has witnessed a wave of takeover deals this year, including Worldline (WLN.PA) buying the payments unit of Swiss exchange operator SIX Group in May, and Nets merging with German peer Concardis in June.

In August, people close to the matter told Reuters that private equity firm CVC had abandoned takeover talks with Ingenico, while U.S. company Danaher (DHR.N) also failed in 2010 to buy Ingenico.

Ingenico also failed to buy Worldline in 2015.

Backing from the French government is seen as key to the success of any bid for Ingenico, which France’s industry minister in 2010 described as essential to the country’s electronics industry.

French state bank BPI has a 5 percent stake in Ingenico.