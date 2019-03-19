Inmarsat in talks with consortium over $3.3 billion takeover

(Reuters) - Inmarsat has received a cash takeover offer from Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus International and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the British satellite company said on Tuesday, valuing the business at about $3.3 billion.

The consortium offered $7.21 per share on Jan. 31 and the proposal remains under discussion, Inmarsat said in a statement.

The $7.21 (543 pence) per share offer is at a premium of about 24 percent to the 437.8 pence Inmarsat’s shares closed at on Tuesday. The offer price represented a premium of about 47 percent when the proposal was made on Jan. 31.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board would also be supporting the proposal as part of the consortium, Inmarsat said.

The offer values Inmarsat at $3.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Apax, CPPIB and Warburg Pincus did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Last year U.S. satellite group EchoStar walked away from discussions to buy the FTSE 250 company after it rejected a $3.25 billion cash and stock offer.