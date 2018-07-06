FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 6, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Echostar seeks talks with Inmarsat after $3.2 billion offer rebuffed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. satellite group EchoStar (SATS.O) said on Friday it was seeking engagement with the board of Inmarsat (ISA.L) after the British firm rejected its latest takeover offer worth $3.2 billion to equity holders.

FILE PHOTO: A technician looks at a solar panel on the Inmarsat S-Band/Hellas-Sat 3 satellite in the clean room facilities of the Thales Alenia Space plant in Cannes, France, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

EchoStar, which has started to build a small stake in Inmarsat, said the British company had rejected its latest offer on Wednesday, valuing it at 532 pence per Inmarsat share in cash and stock.

Inmarsat rejected a previous approach from EchoStar in June, saying the offer significantly undervalued the company.

The company’s shares closed at 526 pence on Thursday, up 26 percent since the bid interest emerged in June.

“EchoStar believes that the improved proposal presents a compelling opportunity for Inmarsat’s shareholders to realize certain value from their investment in Inmarsat while also participating meaningfully in the upside potential of the combined company,” it said.

Echostar had been set a deadline of 1700 local time on Friday to “put up or shut up”. It said it would be willing to proceed with the proposal if it received an extension of the deadline and the recommendation of the Inmarsat board.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.