June 25, 2018 / 2:42 PM / in an hour

France's Eutelsat says considering offer for Inmarsat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - French satellite group Eutelsat Communications (ETL.PA) confirmed on Monday it was considering making an offer for its British rival Inmarsat (ISA.L), confirming media reports.

Eutelsat said it was “currently evaluating a possible offer for Inmarsat”, although there was no certainty an offer would be made.

The move comes after Inmarsat said earlier this month it had rejected a takeover approach from EchoStar (SATS.O), a U.S. company which has continued to build a stake in Inmarsat. Inmarsat’s shares were up 4 percent in late trading.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

