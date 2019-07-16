British watchdog to review Inmarsat's sale to private equity consortium

FILE PHOTO: Technicians work on the Inmarsat S-Band/Hellas-Sat 3 satellite in the clean room facilities of the Thales Alenia Space plant in Cannes, France, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was looking whether the proposed acquisition of British satellite company Inmarsat (ISA.L) by a private equity-led consortium would affect the competitive landscape.

The watchdog invited interested parties to come forward with their comments by July 29.

Earlier this year Inmarsat was approached by a consortium which includes British-based Apax Partners, U.S.-based Warburg Pincus and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) with a cash bid valuing the business at $3.3 billion.

The company has previously drawn interest from U.S. satellite group EchoStar Corp (SATS.O), which walked away from discussions last year after its bid was turned down.

Britain’s competition regulator has recently blocked merger attempts by supermarket chains Sainsbury (SBRY.L) and Walmart’s (WMT.N) Asda.