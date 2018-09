LONDON (Reuters) - British satellite company Inmarsat said it would collaborate with Japan’s Panasonic Avionics in providing in-flight broadband for commercial airlines.

The ten-year agreement will see Inmarsat become Panasonic’s exclusive provider of connectivity using the Ka-band satellite signal, Inmarsat said on Thursday. In return, it will offer Panasonic’s portfolio of services and NEXT solutions to its commercial aviation customers.