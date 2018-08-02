TransCanada profit drops, sells stake in Cartier wind power

(Reuters) - Keystone XL pipeline operator TransCanada Corp reported a 11 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday and said it would sell its majority stake in Cartier wind power facilities in Quebec for about C$630 million ($484 million).

FILE PHOTO: A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska, U.S. March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom/File Photo

The assets, in which TransCanada has a 62 percent stake, include five wind farms with a total generating capacity of 590 megawatts.

The sale to Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said.

TransCanada’s net income attributable to common shareholders fell to C$785 million, or 88 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$881 million, or C$1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue slid to C$3.20 billion from C$3.23 billion.