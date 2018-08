(Reuters) - Keystone XL pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it would sell its 62 percent stake in Cartier wind power facilities in Quebec to Innergex Renewable Energy Inc for about C$630 million ($484 million).

FILE PHOTO: A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska, U.S. March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom/File Photo

The assets include five wind farms with a total generating capacity of 590 megawatts, of which TransCanada’s share is 365 MW.

The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.