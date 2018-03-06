FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 10:52 AM / in 12 hours

Innogy remains fully functional after attack on CFO: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Innogy continues to be fully functional after its finance chief became the victim of an acid attack on Sunday, the group’s chairman said in a press release following a meeting of the energy group’s supervisory board.

FILE PHOTO: Bernhard Guenther, chief financial officer of German energy group Innogy is seen in Essen, Germany, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

After the attack on Bernhard Guenther, Innogy on Monday said that fellow board member Hans Buenting, who is in charge of renewables, would serve as acting CFO for the time being.

“This enables the company to remain fully functional. The executive board has the full confidence of the supervisory board,” Erhard Schipporeit, who became Innogy’s chairman only this year, was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
