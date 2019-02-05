Innogy to restructure npower after failed deal with SSE: COO

Innogy logo in Essen, Germany, March 14, 2017. Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German energy group (IGY.DE) will restructure its British retail unit npower, already subject to a fresh round of job cuts, after a planned joint venture deal with peer SSE (SSE.L) fell apart, a board member said.

“Overall, the British retail business is not a cause for joy. Market conditions have constantly worsened,” Martin Herrmann, chief operating officer of Innogy’s retail business, told Reuters.