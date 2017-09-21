Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Innogy (IGY.DE), Germany’s largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

Innogy in August said Npower, which has been hit by billing issues and stiff retail competition, added 50,000 customers in the second quarter. Yet he still warned the unit would remain in the red this year after slipping to a first-half operating loss. [nL5N1KX0M0]