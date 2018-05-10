Innogy gives no recommendation on E.ON takeover bid

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The management and supervisory boards of German energy group Innogy (IGY.DE) refrained from giving a recommendation to its minority shareholders on a pending takeover offer from rival E.ON (EONGn.DE), Innogy said in a statement on Thursday.

A car is plugged in at a Innogy charging point for electric vehicles in Essen, Germany March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“Due to private agreements between E.ON and RWE, we aren’t able to conclusively assess whether the offer price altogether is fair,” Innogy Chief Executive Uwe Tigges was quoted as saying.

E.ON and Innogy’s parent RWE (RWEG.DE), which holds a 76.8 percent stake in the renewables and networks company, in March unveiled plans to break up Innogy and divide its assets among them. The deal involves a 4.9 billion euro ($5.8 billion) offer for the 23.2 percent of Innogy not owned by RWE. [

($1 = 0.8384 euros)