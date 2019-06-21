E.ON offers concessions to allay EU concerns over Innogy deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German energy company E.ON has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over its bid to buy rival Innogy’s network and retail assets, a filing on the European Commission site showed on Friday.

The company submitted its proposal on Thursday. The European Commission, which opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in March, did not provide details in line with its policy.

The EU competition will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to demand more or clear the deal based on the offer.